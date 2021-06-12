Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Down 75.1% in May

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the May 13th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Reliq Health Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. 64,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,112. Reliq Health Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.43.
Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile
