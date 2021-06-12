Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $821,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $13,085,000. Karani Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $21,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $525.55 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $499.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.