Regency Centers Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a payout ratio of 166.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.20. 938,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,060. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,521 shares of company stock worth $3,723,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.