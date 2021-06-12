Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Sells $842,380.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $842,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 164,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,881,177.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $938,420.00.

RDFN opened at $60.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,524.25 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at $697,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

