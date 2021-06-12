Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Update

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the May 13th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of UTG opened at $35.23 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $35.28.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
