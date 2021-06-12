Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Update

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the May 13th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of UTG opened at $35.23 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $35.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,644,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,732 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,164 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

