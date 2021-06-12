Raze Network (RAZE) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $773,487.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 43.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00058599 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00174881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00197559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.65 or 0.01129923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,888.98 or 0.99968519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars.

