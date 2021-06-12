Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$10.25 target price on the stock.

ECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.25.

ECN Capital stock opened at C$8.76 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$3.81 and a 1-year high of C$8.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -81.99%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

