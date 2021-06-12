Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$10.25 target price on the stock.
ECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.25.
ECN Capital stock opened at C$8.76 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$3.81 and a 1-year high of C$8.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
