Raymond James Raises Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target to C$2.25

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

ADZN stock opened at C$1.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.12. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.80 and a 52-week high of C$1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$146.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

