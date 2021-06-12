Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the quarter. Raymond James accounts for about 1.2% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $49,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 720,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $131.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.07. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

