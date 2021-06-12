Raymond James Comments on Trevali Mining Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trevali Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.35 price objective on the stock.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$91.12 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.26.

TV stock opened at C$0.24 on Thursday. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$237.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.26.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

