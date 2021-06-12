Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$188.57 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OGC. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.77.

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.37. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

