Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

RAVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raven Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. Raven Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Raven Industries will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,483,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Raven Industries by 430.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 55,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Raven Industries by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 263,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29,165 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Raven Industries by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

