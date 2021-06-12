Rarible (RARI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.18 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Rarible has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $30.10 million and $4.18 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for $7.26 or 0.00020409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00061263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.58 or 0.00800497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.72 or 0.08373104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00086753 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,147,942 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

