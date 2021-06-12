Rally Market Capitalization Tops $82.86 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $82.86 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00058503 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00172311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00197332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.67 or 0.01140261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,696.61 or 0.99844333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,465,507 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

