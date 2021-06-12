Rackspace Technology (RXT) & Its Peers Critical Survey

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) is one of 82 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Rackspace Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rackspace Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion -$245.80 million 25.13 Rackspace Technology Competitors $7.17 billion $1.52 billion 42.46

Rackspace Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rackspace Technology. Rackspace Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rackspace Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 0 11 1 3.08 Rackspace Technology Competitors 873 3636 7693 257 2.59

Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus target price of $27.95, indicating a potential upside of 34.01%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 7.76%. Given Rackspace Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -9.41% 14.18% 2.73% Rackspace Technology Competitors -15.78% -17.87% -3.65%

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

