QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Sells £218,644.44 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider David Smith sold 79,219 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £218,644.44 ($285,660.36).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, David Smith purchased 61 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £200.08 ($261.41).

Shares of LON:QQ opened at GBX 349 ($4.56) on Friday. QinetiQ Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 234.20 ($3.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 337.40. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 16.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QQ. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. QinetiQ Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 429.40 ($5.61).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.