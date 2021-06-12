QIAGEN’s (QGEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.04.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. QIAGEN has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,336 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth about $208,212,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,982,000 after acquiring an additional 966,935 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

