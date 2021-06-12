Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for United Natural Foods, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a report released on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

UNFI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

UNFI stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $430,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,423 shares of company stock worth $10,234,213 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

