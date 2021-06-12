Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. Cut by Desjardins (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollarama in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOL. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.33.

TSE DOL opened at C$55.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.17. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$44.45 and a twelve month high of C$58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.80.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.0503 dividend. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total value of C$3,922,828.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,131,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,544,371.78. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.