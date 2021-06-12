Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Increased by Analyst

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on YRI. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.78.

TSE:YRI opened at C$6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.06 and a 1-year high of C$9.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$534.42 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 8,806 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$51,079.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,192,112 shares in the company, valued at C$12,715,345.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

