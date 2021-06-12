Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$165.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$230.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$199.25.

FNV opened at C$184.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$176.84. The company has a market cap of C$35.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.78. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$133.63 and a 1 year high of C$222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.52.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$391.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$388.09 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.67%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.