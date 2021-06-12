Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Cut by Wedbush

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.19. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $30.83 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.34.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $396.64 on Friday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.04. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Biogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.