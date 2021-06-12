Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Erste Group

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was upgraded by research analysts at Erste Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OGZPY opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.06. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

