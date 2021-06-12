Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Erste Group

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was upgraded by research analysts at Erste Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OGZPY opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.06. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59.
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile
Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.