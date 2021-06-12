Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRTA. Citigroup began coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRTA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,282. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.56. Prothena has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $46.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Prothena will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

