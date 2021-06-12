ProPhase Labs Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 7,847 call options on the company. This is an increase of 7,234% compared to the average daily volume of 107 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRPH. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth $130,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth $334,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPH opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.99 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.45. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 million. ProPhase Labs had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from ProPhase Labs’s previous dividend of $0.25.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

