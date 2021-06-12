Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

PLD opened at $124.71 on Friday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

