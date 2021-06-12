Project Pai (PAI) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.70 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. Project Pai has a market cap of $39.82 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00040634 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000159 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,754,299,130 coins and its circulating supply is 1,551,208,329 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

