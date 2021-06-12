Project Inverse One Day Trading Volume Tops $100,088.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $754,310.05 and $100,088.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 39.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00174703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00195280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.90 or 0.01098782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,022.01 or 1.00229994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,637,246 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

