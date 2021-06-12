Privet Fund Management Llc Purchases 14,737 Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) insider Privet Fund Management Llc purchased 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $148,254.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Privet Fund Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Privet Fund Management Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Synalloy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00.

Shares of SYNL stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78. Synalloy Co. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $11.58.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

