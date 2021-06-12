Privet Fund Management Llc Buys 15,000 Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) insider Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Privet Fund Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 14,737 shares of Synalloy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $148,254.22.

Shares of Synalloy stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Synalloy Co. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Synalloy by 45.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Synalloy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synalloy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synalloy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synalloy in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

