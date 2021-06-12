Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

PRTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

PRTH opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $522.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.55. Priority Technology has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $9.50.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Priority Technology will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,888,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,774.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen W. Hipp purchased 45,455 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,003.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,347.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 35,310 shares of company stock valued at $266,628 over the last three months. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

