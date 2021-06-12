Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $11,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

In other news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

