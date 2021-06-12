Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,946 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of PotlatchDeltic worth $12,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,804,000 after acquiring an additional 317,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.32.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.