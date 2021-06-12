Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.54 Million Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Tennant worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tennant by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tennant by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tennant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $198,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,289,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,634. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Tennant has a 52-week low of $57.99 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.11.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

