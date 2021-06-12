Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 22,128 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,128 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of LivaNova worth $12,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

LivaNova stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.