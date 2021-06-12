Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 96,599 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 762,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,599 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in CNX Resources by 4,656.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 19,579,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,096 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at $19,169,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.92.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

