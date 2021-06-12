Primecoin Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and $1.26 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,571,959 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

