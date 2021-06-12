PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $501,108.76 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 5,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $501,108.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $93.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.70. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,085,000 after purchasing an additional 195,612 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 28.3% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,804,000 after acquiring an additional 227,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 26,564 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.