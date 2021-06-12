Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.61. Premier reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,533,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Premier by 10.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,881,000 after acquiring an additional 669,785 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Premier by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,359,000 after acquiring an additional 356,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Premier by 105.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 651,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 334,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

