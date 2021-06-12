Premier Asset Management LLC Purchases 600 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after purchasing an additional 631,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MetLife by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

MET traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.11. 3,424,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,578. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

