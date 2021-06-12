Premier Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $28.67. 2,261,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,517. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.