Premier Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $167,350,539 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $7.67 on Friday, reaching $2,513.93. 1,262,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,639. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,526.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,351.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.