Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.24. 21,222,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,716,301. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $231.47 and a 1 year high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

