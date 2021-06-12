Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s previous close.

PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.29.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$46.02 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$15.20 and a one year high of C$48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.51. The stock has a market cap of C$612.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.15.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -5.0100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

