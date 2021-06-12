Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 696.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 87.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $80,404.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,999,732 shares in the company, valued at $16,497,789. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $105,541.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,967,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,321,900.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,982 shares of company stock worth $797,573. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DTIL opened at $11.54 on Friday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. Research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

