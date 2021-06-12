Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $32.84 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

