Polkamarkets Market Cap Hits $7.71 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $7.71 million and $468,570.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00057657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.10 or 0.00765592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00084650 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

