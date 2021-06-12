Point Break Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,662 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 0.7% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI traded up $19.40 on Friday, reaching $1,392.75. The stock had a trading volume of 485,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,730. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $869.23 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,492.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,456.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.06.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

