Point Break Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000. Roblox accounts for about 0.2% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,018,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,186,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,397,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $84,860,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $58,993,000. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE RBLX traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.82. 8,673,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,131,798. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.23.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $4,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 603,295 shares of company stock valued at $56,894,897.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

