Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $334,800.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,124,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 101.5% during the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 402,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 202,990 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.