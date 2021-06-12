Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $334,800.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of PLYA stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,124,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 101.5% during the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 402,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 202,990 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
